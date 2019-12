Dubai prepares for New Year’s Eve extravaganza



Added: 28.12.2019 9:32 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.localdubaitours.com



To highlight this momentous milestone, the festival and Dubai Calendar have rounded up the 25 best ways in which guests can join in the citywide celebrations to ring in the New Year. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Dubai