Bek Air crash kills 15 in Kazakhstan



Added: 27.12.2019 9:24 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.airplane-pictures.net



A Fokker 100 operated by Bek Air has crashed in Kazakhstan with the loss of at least 15 lives. The aircraft went down into a building shortly after take-off from Almaty airport early on Friday morning. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Airports