Hilton partners with Meraas for three Dubai properties



Added: 27.12.2019 8:45 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.pillowmint.com.au



Hilton has unveiled plans to brand three hotels in Al Seef, Dubai, following the signing of a new partnership with Meraas. Hampton by Hilton Dubai Al Seef, Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef and Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton are now operational. More in feedproxy.google.com » Dubai Tags: Hotels