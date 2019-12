Air Canada takes delivery of first Airbus A220



Source: www.huffingtonpost.ca



Air Canada has taken delivery of its first A220-300, designed, built and delivered from the Mirabel programme facilities in Canada. The first aircraft out of an order of 45 will enter service in January, making Air Canada the first airline to operate the A220-300 in North America. More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Canada