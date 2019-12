Barceló Hotels seeks Tunisia growth with UFI Group deal



Barceló Hotel Group and UFI Group have signed an agreement to create a new hotel management company: Barceló Caravel. This joint venture was born with the vision to become a leader in the Tunisian hotel sector.