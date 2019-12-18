ATM 2020: Chinese guests to buoy GCC tourism sector



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



The number of Chinese tourists travelling to the GCC is expected to increase 54 per cent to 2.2 million by 2023, according to data published ahead of Arabian Travel Market 2020. More in feedproxy.google.com »