What is next for immigrant 'Dreamers' after U.S. Supreme Court ruling?

Added: 18.06.2020 19:29 | 5 views | 0 comments

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 5-4 against President Donald Trump's move to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program that offers work permits and deportation relief to certain immigrants who came to the country illegally as children.