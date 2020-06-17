U.S. CDC reports 2,132,321 coronavirus cases and 116,862 deaths



Added: 17.06.2020 19:05 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: newsstand.clemson.edu



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 2,132,321 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 27,975 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 722 to 116,862. More in feeds.reuters.com »