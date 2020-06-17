USTR favors tariffs to boost domestic production of medical equipment



U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Wednesday said he believed that medical products needed to fight the current coronavirus pandemic and any future outbreaks should be made domestically and he favored tariffs to ensure that occurred. More in feeds.reuters.com »