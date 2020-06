Amtrak reducing service, offering buyout packages to employees



U.S. passenger railroad service Amtrak, which has been reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, will run many of its long-distance routes less frequently and cut the frequency of trains in its busy Northeast Corridor, the rail operator said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Employees