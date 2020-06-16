U.S. CDC reports 2,104,346 coronavirus cases, 116,140 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 2,104,346 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 18,577 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 496 to 116,140. More in feeds.reuters.com »