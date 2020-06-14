U.S. CDC reports 2,038,344 coronavirus cases



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 2,038,344 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 22,317 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 711 to 114,625. More in feeds.reuters.com »