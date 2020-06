Trump to West Point grads: 'We are ending the era of endless wars'

Added: 13.06.2020 18:55 | 9 views | 0 comments

President Donald Trump, facing criticism in recent days for plans to withdraw thousands of U.S. troops from Germany, told West Point's graduating class on Saturday that their job will be to defend “America’s vital interests” and not fight “endless wars” in faraway lands.