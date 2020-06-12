U.S. CDC warns that restrictions may be needed again if COVID-19 cases spike



U.S. health officials on Friday urged Americans to continue adhering to social distancing and other COVID-19 safety measures, and warned that states may need to reimpose strict restrictions if COVID-19 cases spike. More in feeds.reuters.com »