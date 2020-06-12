U.S. CDC reports 2,016,027 coronavirus cases



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 2,016,027 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 21,744 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 947 to 113,914. More in feeds.reuters.com »