Exclusive: Trump aims to sidestep another arms pact to sell more U.S. drones

Added: 12.06.2020

The Trump administration plans to reinterpret a Cold War-era arms agreement between 34 nations with the goal of allowing U.S. defense contractors to sell more American-made drones to a wide array of nations, three defense industry executives and a U.S. official told Reuters.