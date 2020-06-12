U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin: no plans to speed Harriet Tubman $20 bill despite protests

Added: 12.06.2020 0:36 | 4 views | 0 comments

The U.S. Treasury has no plans to accelerate introduction of a $20 bill picturing escaped slave and abolitionist Harriet Tubman despite protests over police treatment of African-Americans, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.