What was cost for National Guard to deploy in D.C.? Up to $2.6 million a day

Added: 11.06.2020

The deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in response to protests on the streets of Washington, endorsed by President Donald Trump and much criticized by the city's mayor, cost the federal government $2.6 million per day at its peak, U.S. officials told Reuters.