Delta rolling out COVID-19 testing for all employees



Source: skift.com



Delta Air Lines Inc is launching next week a program to test employees for active COVID-19 and antibodies under a partnership with the Mayo Clinic and Quest Diagnostics Inc, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an employee memo on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Employees