U.S. CDC reports 1,973,797 coronavirus cases



Added: 10.06.2020 19:19 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: sdgln.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,973,797 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 17,376 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 950 to 112,133. More in feeds.reuters.com »