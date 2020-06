Trump administration sued over coronavirus-related border restrictions



The Trump administration on Wednesday faced its first legal challenge to a policy that has nearly halted the U.S. asylum system as well as admissions of migrants at the U.S. border with Mexico. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Mexico