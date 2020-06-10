KCC estimates insured losses of nearly $150 million from tropical storm Cristobal



Source: www.capitolbroadcasting.com



Catastrophe modeling firm Karen Clark & Company (KCC) said on Wednesday it expects insured losses of close to $150 million from tropical storm Cristobal. More in feeds.reuters.com »