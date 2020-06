CrossFit founder steps down as CEO after criticism over Floyd tweet



Source: www.menshealth.com



CrossFit Inc founder Greg Glassman stepped down as chief executive on Tuesday, days after he apologized for his tweet on the killing of an unarmed black man as it drew criticism and led to footwear brand Reebok ending its tie up with the fitness regimen. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Brandy