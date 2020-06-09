U.S. CDC reports 1,956,421 coronavirus cases, 110,925 deaths



Source: sdgln.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday reported 1,956,421 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 17,598 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths rose by 550 to 110,925. More in feeds.reuters.com »