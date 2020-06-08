Travel on U.S. roads fell by 40% in April amid stay-at-home orders



Added: 08.06.2020 18:49 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: edition.cnn.com



Travel on U.S. roads fell by 39.8% in April as coronavirus stay-at-home orders prompted tens of millions of Americans to work from home and others to avoid travel as destinations temporarily closed. More in feeds.reuters.com »