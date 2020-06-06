U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported 1,891,690 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 29,034 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,128 to 109,192. More in feeds.reuters.com »