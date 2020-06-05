George Floyd's death sparks new generation of activists in U.S.

Added: 05.06.2020 20:39 | 14 views | 0 comments

Kristina Knox, a 25-year-old child development teacher from Maryland, cried for days after watching video footage of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man in Minneapolis who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck while Floyd gasped for air.