U.S. health department asks labs to add demographic data to COVID-19 results



Added: 04.06.2020



Source: www.soundhealthandlastingwealth.com



U.S. laboratories testing patients for COVID-19 are required to report data such as a patient's age and ethnicity along with test results, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »