U.S. EPA proposes changes to how clean air rules are written



Added: 04.06.2020 17:59 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: nps.gov



The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will release on Thursday a proposed overhaul of how costs and benefits factored in its major clean air rule-makings, a move that would affect the stringency of future regulations. More in feeds.reuters.com »