U.S. CDC reports 1,827,425 coronavirus cases



Source: www.insideedition.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,827,425 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 24,955 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,045 to 106,202. More in feeds.reuters.com »