U.S. defense secretary says he doesn't support invoking Insurrection Act



Source: english.alarabiya.net



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he does not support invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy active duty forces to quell civil unrest and added that he regretted using the word "battlespace" to describe areas gripped by protest. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: SPA