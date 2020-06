Added: 02.06.2020 20:10 | 4 views | 0 comments

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, when asked about U.S. President Donald Trump possibly calling in the military to quell protests, paused https://share.insider.thomsonreuters.com/link?entryId=1_72vp9s62&referenceId=tag:reuters.com,2020:newsml_OVCGOO7OF_K15&pageId=ReutersNews for more than 20 seconds before responding that Canadians were observing events in the U.S. with horror.