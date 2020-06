Factbox: Who are immigrant 'Dreamers' and why is their fate tied to the U.S. Supreme Court?

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule in the coming weeks on the legality of President Donald Trump's decision to end a program offering work permits and protection from deportation to hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, often called "Dreamers."