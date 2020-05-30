U.S. CDC reports total of 1,737,950 coronavirus cases, 102,785 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Saturday reported a total 1,737,950 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 18,123 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,074 to 102,785. More in feeds.reuters.com »