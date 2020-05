U.S. military units put on four-hour standby amid Minnesota unrest



Added: 30.05.2020 19:36 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.seattletimes.com



In an extraordinary move, the Pentagon on Saturday said it put military units on a four-hour recall status to be ready if requested by Minnesota's governor amid civil unrest following the killing of a black man by a white Minneapolis police officer. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Police