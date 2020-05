Crew on board as SpaceX, NASA to try again for landmark launch of two astronauts

The two-man crew entered the capsule that will take them to the International Space Station on Saturday, as Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX was set for a repeat attempt at launching the Americans into orbit for a mission that would be the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.