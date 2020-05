Citigroup's Mason expresses horror over Minneapolis killing



Source: www.cbsnews.com



Citigroup Inc Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason, one of the few black executives on Wall Street, published a personal essay on Friday expressing his "horror, disgust and anger" over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. More in feeds.reuters.com » Police Tags: Georgia