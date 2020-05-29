Missouri's only abortion clinic wins licensing battle against state health department



Added: 29.05.2020 18:33 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ozarksfirst.com



Missouri's only abortion clinic won its case against the state's health department to remain open on Friday, after a state arbiter found the state's health department was unjustified in denying the clinic's license renewal application. More in feeds.reuters.com »