New York City on track to reopen on June 8, five upstate regions ready to enter phase two: Cuomo

New York City is 'on track' to enter phase one of reopening on June 8, New York Governor Cuomo said on Friday as he announced that five upstate regions will now transition to phase two which includes businesses like barber shops and hair salons.