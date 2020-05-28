At least 200,000 New Yorkers to return to work in phase one of city's reopening: mayor

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday outlined what the first phase of a gradual reopening will look like in the most populous U.S. city, and said he expected between 200,000 and 400,000 people to head back to work during that phase.