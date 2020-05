Florida's South Beach awakens after two-month slumber



South Beach's Ocean Drive stirred to life on Wednesday after a two-month shutdown, as diners enjoyed breakfast and early cocktails along the Florida tourist thoroughfare for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic struck in March. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Florida