'We are go for launch': NASA due to resume human spaceflight with SpaceX takeoff

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, made final preparations to launch two Americans into orbit on Wednesday from Florida on a mission that would mark the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts from U.S. soil in nine years.