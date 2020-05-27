U.S. CDC reports total of 1.68 million coronavirus cases, 99,031 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,678,843 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 16,429 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 770 to 99,031. More in feeds.reuters.com »