Ex-biotech CEO pleads guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal



Added: 26.05.2020



Source: www.ewa.org



A former biotech chief executive on Tuesday became the latest parent to plead guilty in the U.S. college admissions scandal by admitting he paid a tennis coach $50,000 to secure his daughter's acceptance to Georgetown University. More in feeds.reuters.com »