ï»¿Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Ex-biotech CEO pleads guilty in U.S. college admissions scandal
Added: 26.05.2020 18:24 | 8 views | 0 comments
Source: www.ewa.org
A former biotech chief executive on Tuesday became the latest parent to plead guilty in the U.S. college admissions scandal by admitting he paid a tennis coach $50,000 to secure his daughter's acceptance to Georgetown University.
