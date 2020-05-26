U.S. CDC reports total of 1.6 million coronavirus cases and 97,049 deaths



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 1,622,114 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 26,229 cases from its previous count, and said the number of deaths had risen by 1,047 to 97,049. More in feeds.reuters.com »