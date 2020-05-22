U.S. CDC reports 1,571,617 coronavirus cases, 94,150 deaths



Added: 22.05.2020 20:23 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: rsvet.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,571,617 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 20,522 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,089 to 94,150. More in feeds.reuters.com »