U.S. forecasters expect above-normal 2020 Atlantic hurricane season: NOAA



Added: 22.05.2020 1:09 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nationalgeographic.org



U.S. forecasters expect an above-normal 13-19 named storms during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »