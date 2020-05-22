Greyhound to pay $125,000 penalty, ban U.S. buses from idling while parked

Added: 22.05.2020 0:18 | 4 views | 0 comments

Greyhound Lines, the largest U.S. bus company, agreed to pay a $125,000 penalty to the District of Columbia and will bar idling by buses when parked nationwide, according to a court filing on Thursday.