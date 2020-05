U.S. orders 300 million doses of potential COVID-19 vaccine



The U.S. government has ordered 300 million doses of a potential COVID-19 virus being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and hopes first doses can be made available by October, the Department of Health and Human Services said on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Government