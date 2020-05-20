'Life-threatening' flood submerges central Michigan city after two dams breached



Added: 20.05.2020 18:21 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.wnem.com



Flood waters as high as five feet submerged parts of the city of Midland in central Michigan on Wednesday after heavy rain caused a swollen river to overflow its banks and breach two nearby dams, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. More in feeds.reuters.com »